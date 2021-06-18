Video
Friday, 18 June, 2021
Rape of DU Student

Charges pressed against ex- Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leader Mamun

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182
Court Correspondent

Police on Thursday submitted charge sheet   against former convener of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad,    Hasan Al Mamun in a case filed with Lalbagh Police Station over rape of a Dhaka University student last year.
 Police also dropped names of former DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and four others in the case.
On Thursday Inspector Aslam Uddin Mollah of lalbah police Station, the investigation Officer (IO) of the case submitted the charge sheet.
On September 20 last year, a DU female student filed the case with Lalbagh Police Station, accusing six persons including Nur of rape, abetting rape and shaming her on social media. A day after she filed another case with kotwali Police Station, bringing almost similar allegations.
Earlier on June 14 , Police submitted charge sheet    against two former leaders of Parishad but dropped names of former DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and three others in the case.
In the first case with Lalbagh Police Station, the complainant mentioned Mamun as the prime accused, alleging that he raped her in his Lalbagh home on January 3. She also claimed that she was in a relationship with Mamun and that he promised to marry her. In the second case, Nazmul was made the prime accused. According to the case statement, Nazmul took her to Chandpur on February 9 that year, saying he would patch things up between her and Mamun.


