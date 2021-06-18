Rohingya NID Scam: ACC files case against 17

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday sued 17 people, including public officials and policemen, accusing them of helping Rohingyas get Bangladesh National Identity (NID) cards and passports.

The deputy assistant director of ACC district integrated office of Chittagong 2, Md Sharif Uddin, filed the case. Accused officials and policemen are -former inspector of Cox'sbazar special branch ( SB) of Police S M Mizanur Rahman (now working at Patuakhali Control room), former inspector of Cox'sbazar SB Police Ruhul Amin ( now serving as officer in charge of Begumganj Thana), former Inspector of Cox'sbazar SB Police Prbash Chandra Dhar ( working as Inspector in DIG office of Rangpur), and additional regional officer of Cumilla election office Mozammel Hossain. -UNB









