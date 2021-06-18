PDBF to sue two corrupt officials

The Board of Governors of the Palli Daridra Bimochan Foundation (PDBF) on Thursday decided to file departmental cases against its Director Aminul Islam and Joint Director Dr. Monarul Islam.

The decision was made following the probe reports of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and a probe body formed by the ministry.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the PDBF Board of Governors held Thursday at the Secretariat.

Board Chairman Rezaul Ahsan, also Secretary to the Rural Development and Cooperatives Division (RDCD) chaired the meeting while its Member Secretary Muhammad and PDBf Managing Director Maudud Ur Rashid Safder tabled the issue at the meeting.

After the meeting, RDCD Secretary Rezaul Ahsan told this correspondent that the meeting decided to lodge a departmental case against the two officials following the probe reports.

After filing the cases and framing charge against them, departmental investigations will be conducted.

Following all necessary procedures, punitive measures will be taken, he assured, saying that it would take some time to complete the procedures.

According to the reports the Daily Observer obtained, the probe bodies have found irregularities and corruption and misuse of huge public funds against the two senior officials during their investigations.





