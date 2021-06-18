BCL SUST unit dissolved

Sylhet, June 17: The committee of 'Bangladesh Chhatra League' at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology has been declared dissolved after seven years.

In a press release signed by the Central President of Bangladesh Chhatra League Al Nahean Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee on Thursday, the committee was declared dissolved.

Indranil Dev Sharma Rony, office secretary of the central Chhatra League, also confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.

He said the expired committee was dissolved on June 17 issuing a notice signed by BCL President Al Nahean Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee.







