Friday, 18 June, 2021, 8:57 PM
New guidelines on promoting fruit, vegetable export soon

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Mohosinul Karim

Bangladesh usually exports fresh fruits and vegetables of around Tk 900 crore every year to some 38 countries including the European and Middle Eastern countries.
There is a huge scope of doubling the export as demand for fresh fruits and vegetable is on the rise. However, exporters are facing various problems to export their products due to the government policy.
They are also facing lack of monitoring and absence of global good agriculture practices (Global GAP), which is usually necessary for European markets.
In this situation, the government has decided to prepare a guideline on promoting export of those non-traditional items.
The government has also decided to incorporate representatives of traders into the committee formed to look after the issues responding to the country's fruits and vegetable exporters' demand.
The top 15 countries out of the 38 Bangladesh exports fresh fruits are India, UK, Italy, Germany, France, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, UAE, Singapore, New Zealand, Canada, Germany, Japan, Myanmar and USA while top 10 destinations of vegetables, are- Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UK, Italy, Germany, France, Malaysia, UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, Bahrain, Italy and Saint Barthelemy.
Exporters of non-traditional items claimed that they face problems to get licenses and do business as it's mandatory to have a membership of Bangladesh Fruits, Vegetables and Allied Products Exporters Association (BFVAPEA) for exporting products.
They need to pay additional charges to the association for getting license and permission for export.
But, there is no monitoring of the authority to solve other problems of the exporters. It will be better, if the government forms a taskforce incorporating the traders of the sector and ensure Global GAP for promoting the products in the European markets, they suggested.
Senior Secretary to the Agriculture Ministry Mesbahul Islam told this correspondent that they had already formed a committee to prepare the guideline on introducing Global GAP in the country to ensure standard of the agro-products in accordance with the European markets.
The government has a committee to look after the issues of exporting agro-products. Most of the members of the committee are government officials.
Some export oriented business leaders are also member of the committee, he said, adding, "We are going to include the representatives of fresh fruits and vegetables exporters in the committee."
"We will also include a member of British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BBCCI) in the committee following the demand of the trade body of the international traders. To ensure it, we have already discussed with the delegation of the body," he added.
Golam Kibria Wares, Director of the BBCCI founded in 1991, told this correspondent that they met Agriculture Ministry's Secretary recently for eliminating the problems fruits and vegetable exporters facing. Learning the problems, he assured them of resolving the problems.
If the government changes its policy and guidelines and eliminate the obstacles, the figure of exporting non-traditional items would be doubled. At the same time, new entrepreneurs will be encouraged to export the products which will encourage the farmers, he added.
When contacted, BFVAPEA President SM Jahangir Hossain said no permission is required from the body to export the products, if the exporters have valid documents required for export.
The association only oversees the activities and assists its members in doing business smoothly.
 "We all have become more aware of quality requirements for exports. Every consignment is now packed at central packing house after a quality check. From there, the consignment is sealed before directly going to the port for shipment," he added.
"Overall, cultivation of exportable produce has expanded because of the extensive work and training provided to farmers for improving farming practices to produce safe food," he said.


