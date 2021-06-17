Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 June, 2021, 8:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Pori Moni’s Case

Omi’s travel agencies raided

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

Police raided two recruiting agencies owned by Tuhin Siddiqui alias Omi, one of the accused in the case of attempted rape and murder filed by actress Pori Moni recently.
A case has been filed under the Passport Act against three persons including Omi, who was arrested in an attempted rape and murder case filed by Pori Moni. The two others are Basir and Mioshiur.
Savar Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Md Kamal Hossain filed the case with city's Dakshinkhan Police Station on Tuesday night, said Officer in Charge  Shikder Md Shamim Hossain.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Uttara Division) Saidul Islam said raids were conducted at the Singapore Training Centre, owned by Omi, in Dakshinkhan and at another travel agency at Uttara. Some 102 passports have been recovered and Basir and Mioshiur were arrested in this connection.
Earlier on Tuesday, a Dhaka court placed Omi on a seven-day remand in a narcotics case.
According to law enforcement agencies, Omi played an important role to take Pori Moni to Dhaka Boat Club where she was assaulted.
On Monday, film actress Pori Moni filed an attempted rape and murder case with Savar Model Police Station against six persons including businessman Nasir U Mahmud, his friend Omi and four others.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Omi’s travel agencies raided
Medical, univ students to get priority in vaccination programme from June 19
4 held with ties to Dutch-Bangla Bank ATM fraud
Fresh Israeli air strikes in Gaza, challenging truce
Graft hurts me as it does others: Finance Minister
Mother, 2 children slaughtered, husband in critical condition
Pori Moni vandalized a club before going to Boat Club
Washington, Moscow still cool on prospects for significant progress


Latest News
Etihad Airways asked to pay Tk2 cr to two Bangladeshis for harassment
Govt assures vaccination for RMG workers on priority basis
Abu Twa-haa’s wife demands her husband’s safe return
Bangladesh provides Tk 65cr to Sudan
Corruption hurts me as it does others: Finance Minister
Sabbir denies allegation of racism against him by Elias
Kamrul takes four wickets as Doleshwar beat Abahani
Bangladesh keen to expand ties with Asean countries: FS
Wrongly jailed Minu released, at last
Living cost in Bangladesh rises by 6.88pc in 2020: CAB
Most Read News
Koch gang-rape victim hospitalised
Hefazat leader Azharul held
Three girls holding Kadam flower (burflower), seen as the symbol of the monsoon
PUDS team called on Vice Chancellor of the university Dr Anupam Sen
Obituary
Two ‘'commit suicide’ in two districts
'Everything is possible': Djokovic eyes Golden Grand Slam
Two found dead in two districts
Covid vaccination resumes next week with small stock
SSC, HSC exams depend on Covid situation: Dipu Moni
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft