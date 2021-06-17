Omi’s travel agencies raided

Police raided two recruiting agencies owned by Tuhin Siddiqui alias Omi, one of the accused in the case of attempted rape and murder filed by actress Pori Moni recently.

A case has been filed under the Passport Act against three persons including Omi, who was arrested in an attempted rape and murder case filed by Pori Moni. The two others are Basir and Mioshiur.

Savar Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Md Kamal Hossain filed the case with city's Dakshinkhan Police Station on Tuesday night, said Officer in Charge Shikder Md Shamim Hossain.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Uttara Division) Saidul Islam said raids were conducted at the Singapore Training Centre, owned by Omi, in Dakshinkhan and at another travel agency at Uttara. Some 102 passports have been recovered and Basir and Mioshiur were arrested in this connection.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Dhaka court placed Omi on a seven-day remand in a narcotics case.

According to law enforcement agencies, Omi played an important role to take Pori Moni to Dhaka Boat Club where she was assaulted.

On Monday, film actress Pori Moni filed an attempted rape and murder case with Savar Model Police Station against six persons including businessman Nasir U Mahmud, his friend Omi and four others.