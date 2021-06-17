Medical, univ students to get priority in vaccination programme from June 19

Students of different medical colleges and universities are likely to get priority in vaccination programme of Pfizer and Sinopharm scheduled to start from June 19.

As the government is worried over the future of the students, who have been at home since March last year, it has taken the measure so that the educational institutions can be opened shortly after vaccinating the students and teachers, according to the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources.

While addressing a function in Dhaka on Monday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque made the disclosure saying, the vaccination programme of Pfizer and Sinopharm will start from June 19 and the students will get priority in the programme.

He said, "We are going to resume vaccination. But we have only 11 lakh vaccine doses against the demand for 14 crore doses. That is why everyone must follow the hygiene rules. The hospital beds are limited. If one lakh out of 17 crore people are infected every day, there will be no place to treat them."







