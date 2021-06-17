4 held with ties to Dutch-Bangla Bank ATM fraud

Police arrested four people, including a woman, for embezzling nearly Tk 25.7 million by altering "electronic journals" on the Dutch-Bangla Bank ATM network.

The arrested personnel were identified as Saima

Akhtar, Al-Amin Babu, Mehedi Hassan, Muhammad Mamun and Asaduzzaman Asad. Police arrested them in Dhaka and Narayanganj on Tuesday. Police seized four mobile phones from the detainees during the arrest.

Mir Mohammad Shaharuzzaman Rony, now a fugitive from justice, was the lynchpin of the financial crime. He was employed to the bank as a senior officer in Dhaka, Hafiz Akhter, additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said on Wednesday.

Rony, aided by his wife and the detainees, withdrew cash from ATM booths. After the transactions were complete, he altered the ATM's electronic journals, so that it seemed the machines had not dispensed the money.

They could then claim reimbursement for the "unpaid" money. ATM electronic journals capture all activities, such as transactions, settlement information and cash dispensation.

Rony's plan stole nearly Tk 25.7 million through 1,363 transactions, the police official said. Rony fled abroad, he said, adding that efforts were underway to find and arrest him.







