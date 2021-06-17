Mother, 2 children slaughtered, husband in critical condition

Police have recovered the bodies of a mother and her two children with their throats slit from a house in Sylhet.

The father of the family was rescued in critical condition and admitted to a hospital, police said.

The incident took place at Binnakandi village in Fatehpur Union of Gowainghat Upazila on Wednesday morning, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gowainghat Police Station Abdul Ahad.

The dead were identified as Alima Begum (30), her son Mizan Ahmed (10) and her daughter Aanisha Akter (4). Injured Hifzur Rahman was a businessman. Relatives of the victims said Alima was pregnant.

The attackers slaughtered the two children with sharp weapons around their necks. Alima Begum, the mother of the children, has sharp weapon wounds on her chest and back.

Hifzur also has sharp weapon wounds in multiple places on his body. He was admitted to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Hifazur's neighbors went to his house on Wednesday morning to wake him up, said OC Abdul Ahad, citing locals. When they heard moans coming from the house they broke in and discovered the bodies. A bloody Hifazur was then rushed to the hospital.

The CID's crime scene unit reached the spot and sent the bodies of the three victims to Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Six members of the victims' family have been taken into police custody for questioning. However, the police got two different pieces of information from the statements of Hifzur's father-in-law and his Aunt.

Sylhet Superintendent of Police Farid Uddin said the two statements were being used as clues to unravel the mystery.

"Police are investigating the two motives", he said. These include land disputes and family disputes.

Hifzur is undergoing treatment at the hospital under a police guard. He is the only one alive. That is why his statement is needed. He was still unconscious. He will be interrogated after regaining consciousness.







