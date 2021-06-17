Pori Moni vandalized a club before going to Boat Club

Actress Pori Moni allegedly vandalized All Community Club Limited (ACCL) at Gulshan on June 8 (Wednesday).

President of the ACCLKM Alamgir Iqbal confirmed the news while talking to different media journalists.

Sudip Chakrabarty, Deputy Commissioner (Gulshan Division) of Dhaka told the Daily Observer on Wednesday that he heard All Community Club Limited (ACCL) of Gulshan had

arranged a press conference for Pori Moni's vandalism inside the club on June 8 last.

It was learnt that actress Pori Moni went to the All Community Club Limited of Gulshan before going to Uttara Boat Club Limited.

She had allegedly committed vandalism at the club. She had also beaten several waiters of a bar there. Al Community Club Limited is situated at Road No. 137 in Gulshan.

On that day ACCL called the national emergency service at 999 and police visited the spot and solved the problem.

However, actress Pori Moni filed a case with Savar Police Station against six persons for attempting to rape and murder her on 14 June. Police arrested them, according to police.







