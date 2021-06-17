Lockdown extended till July 15

The government extended the ongoing countrywide 'lockdown' for a month till July 15 this year to contain Covid -19 transmissions.

The government has lifted restriction on opening the government, semi-government, autonomous and private authorities, banks and financial institutions.

As a result, officials and employees of the government, semi-government, autonomous and private entities will have to start going offices from Thursday after 72-day closure.

Giving instruction to keep offices open following hygiene rules and ensuring use of face masks, the

government on Wednesday issued notification extending the restriction.

The Cabinet Division issued the notification after receiving approval from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

However, the educational institutions will remain closed while social, political and religious gatherings will remain banned during the period.

Tourist places, community centers and amusement parks will also remain closed during the period, the notification reads.

The notification also said district administrations of the Covid-19 vulnerable districts including the bordering regions will have authority to enforce strict lockdown considering the necessity to contain its transmission.

To enforce lockdown, the administration will have to consult with local technical committees including public representatives.

During the extended period of restriction, only emergency services will remain open. Apart from those, everything including transports, hotels and restaurants will remain open on a limited scale.

According to the Cabinet Division officials, the ongoing restriction was extended further till July 15 with the Covid-19 infection raging across the country.

On June 6, the Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification extending the lockdown till June 16 midnight to prevent transmission of the deadly virus.

As per the last notification, the government offices and educational institutions remained closed without emergency services. Apart from this, everything was open on a limited scale.

The restaurants were operating at half capacity from 6am to 10pm. However, all tourist spots, resorts, community and entertainment centers remained closed during this time.

All social, political and religious gatherings were banned. Public transports resumed operating at half their capacity maintaining health rules.









