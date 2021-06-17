Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 June, 2021, 8:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Lockdown extended till July 15

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Staff Correspondent

The government extended the ongoing countrywide 'lockdown' for a month till July 15 this year to contain Covid -19 transmissions.
 The government has lifted restriction on opening the government, semi-government, autonomous and private authorities, banks and financial institutions.
As a result, officials and employees of the government, semi-government, autonomous and private entities will have to start going offices from Thursday after 72-day closure.
Giving instruction to keep offices open following hygiene rules and ensuring use of face masks, the
government on Wednesday issued notification extending the restriction.
The Cabinet Division issued the notification after receiving approval from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
However, the educational institutions will remain closed while social, political and religious gatherings will remain banned during the period.
Tourist places, community centers and amusement parks will also remain closed during the period, the notification reads.
The notification also said district administrations of the Covid-19 vulnerable districts including the bordering regions will have authority to enforce strict lockdown considering the necessity to contain its transmission.
To enforce lockdown, the administration will have to consult with local technical committees including public representatives.
During the extended period of restriction, only emergency services will remain open. Apart from those, everything including transports, hotels and restaurants will remain open on a limited scale.
According to the Cabinet Division officials, the ongoing restriction was extended further till July 15 with the Covid-19 infection raging across the country.
On June 6, the Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification extending the lockdown till June 16 midnight to prevent transmission of the deadly virus.
As per the last notification, the government offices and educational institutions remained closed without emergency services. Apart from this, everything was open on a limited scale.
The restaurants were operating at half capacity from 6am to 10pm. However, all tourist spots, resorts, community and entertainment centers remained closed during this time.
All social, political and religious gatherings were banned. Public transports resumed operating at half their capacity maintaining health rules.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Omi’s travel agencies raided
Medical, univ students to get priority in vaccination programme from June 19
4 held with ties to Dutch-Bangla Bank ATM fraud
Fresh Israeli air strikes in Gaza, challenging truce
Graft hurts me as it does others: Finance Minister
Mother, 2 children slaughtered, husband in critical condition
Pori Moni vandalized a club before going to Boat Club
Washington, Moscow still cool on prospects for significant progress


Latest News
Etihad Airways asked to pay Tk2 cr to two Bangladeshis for harassment
Govt assures vaccination for RMG workers on priority basis
Abu Twa-haa’s wife demands her husband’s safe return
Bangladesh provides Tk 65cr to Sudan
Corruption hurts me as it does others: Finance Minister
Sabbir denies allegation of racism against him by Elias
Kamrul takes four wickets as Doleshwar beat Abahani
Bangladesh keen to expand ties with Asean countries: FS
Wrongly jailed Minu released, at last
Living cost in Bangladesh rises by 6.88pc in 2020: CAB
Most Read News
Koch gang-rape victim hospitalised
Hefazat leader Azharul held
Three girls holding Kadam flower (burflower), seen as the symbol of the monsoon
PUDS team called on Vice Chancellor of the university Dr Anupam Sen
Obituary
Two ‘'commit suicide’ in two districts
'Everything is possible': Djokovic eyes Golden Grand Slam
Two found dead in two districts
Covid vaccination resumes next week with small stock
SSC, HSC exams depend on Covid situation: Dipu Moni
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft