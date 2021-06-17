Video
Thursday, 17 June, 2021
Further spike in C-19 deaths, infections

60 die, 3,956 infected in 24hrs, positivity rate 16.62pc

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Covid-19 situation is worsening day by day. The infection cases and deaths for Covid-19 are on the rise. The country on Wednesday witnessed the highest infection in 54 days as 3,956 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of cases to 837,247 and 60 patients died from the deadly coronavirus, taking the death toll to 13,282.
However, 2,679 patients were declared free of Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours, with a 92.42 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).  
A total of 23,807 samples were tested in 513 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.     The day's infection rate stood at 16.62 per cent which is also the highest in 56 days and the overall infection rate 13.41 while the overall mortality rate remained at 1.59 per cent.
Among the 60 deceased, 36 were men and 24 women. Of them, three were between 11 and 20, one was between 21 and 30, seven between 31 and 40, 10 between 41and 50, 16 between 51and 60 and 23 were above 60 years age, added the release.
According to Worldometer's Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 3,839,931 people globally and infected 177,470,620 while 161,919,653 made recovery as of yesterday afternoon.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
China reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province, on January 11 last year.
Bangladesh maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.


