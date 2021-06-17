Video
Default loans surged by Tk 6,802cr in 3 months

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

As per the latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the total default loans in the banking sector has increased to Tk 95,085 crore as of March 31, 2021 from Tk 88,283 crore from December 31, 2020. The net increase is Tk 6,802 crore.
It represents 8.07 per cent of total outstanding loans of Tk 11,77,658 crore. Private commercial banks led the increase in the default loans in January-March period with Tk 5,174 crore loans becoming toxic during this period.
Asked about the reason for the surge in the default loans, former interim  government adviser AB Mirza Azizul Islam expressed frustration, saying that the amount of toxic loans were increasing even after under-reporting.
The situation has deteriorated as the defaulters have been awarded with policy support one after another, Mirza Aziz said.
After providing loan moratorium facility for 2020 amid the Covid outbreak, the central bank has granted till to date a number facility including extension of loan installment payment term for the borrowers in troubles. Under the facilities borrowers get the scope to avail two-year additional time to repay their bank loans.
'When the loan defaulters are provided with so many scopes to remain as regular borrowers without making payments, why would they repay their loans?' Mirza Aziz quipped.
A firm political commitment along with stringent measures against the loan defaulters is needed to bring down the default loans, he said adding that the Covid situation has been used as an excuse to facilitate the defaulters.
The BB data showed that the default loans in the private commercial banks rose to Tk 45,090 crore at the end of March from Tk 39,916 crore in December 2020.
The ratio of default loans in the private banks increased to 47.42 per cent at the end of March 2021 from 45.21 per cent three months ago. The default loans in state-owned commercial banks also increased to Tk 43,450 crore as of March 31, 2021 from Tk 42,274 crore in December, 2020. Specialised banks and foreign commercial banks saw their default loans increased to Tk 4,086 crore and Tk 2,458 crore respectively at the end of March.
The total default loans in the banking sector is now more than Tk 1.48 lakh crore if Tk 53,258 crore loans written off by banks is considered. Besides, recovery of another Tk 80,000 crore in loans remained stalled due to court proceedings.
Executive Director of Policy Research Institute Ahsan H Mansur told The Daily Observer that the defaulted loans have increased in January-March period due to the expiry of the regulatory embargo on downgrading loans in December 2020. He also predicted that the default loans would increase further in the coming months.
Mansur, also BRAC Bank chairman, suggested that the central bank should provide policy support with a softer stance in dealing with borrowers who would fail to repay installments regularly.



