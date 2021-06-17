

MBL holds training on prevention of trade based money laundering

Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO of the bank inaugurated the virtual training.

Shamim Ahmed advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the central bank guidelines in discharging their assigned responsibilities.

S.M. Mahbubul Alam, Vice President and Head of International Division of the bank and Md. Razan Mia, Assistant Vice President of International Division conducted the virtual sessions. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.















