Signing memorandum of understanding of CCC















Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam and HSBC (Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation) Bangladesh CEO Mahbub ur Rahman, flanked by their directors and colleagues shaking hands after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organizations at the World Trade Centre in Chattogram on Tuesday. Under the MoU both organization will cooperated fo booting trade and investment in Bangladesh.