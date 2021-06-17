

itel mobile launches two outlets in Bangladesh

By opening these two outlets, itel has started its new milestone in Bangladesh. The first one is located in Gazipur at 2nd floor (Mobile floor) of Anupam Super Market and the second one in Mirpur-10 at New Star Telecom-2, Shop # 60, 2nd Floor of Shah Ali Plaza, both has officially opened on 14th of June. These are one of itel's many efforts to keep the commitment in providing the best brand experience to the consumers. As they upgraded their smartphone offerings, itel is also expanding and enhancing their store operations in order to provide better consumer experience wherever you are in Bangladesh.

Additionally, consumers can also expect upgraded services and product experience with a more professional support team, the product immersion area is also available for display and trial.

To make the brand outlet opening more memorable and enriching, itel had brand outlet opening ceremonies at the both of the outlets in the presence of itel Bangladesh CEO Rezwanul Haque, itel Business Unit Head MD. Shafiur Alam and Marketing Head MD. Asaduzzaman.

itel Bangladesh CEO Rezwanul Haque said: "This new Brand Outlets is the extension of this promise wherein we would be offering our range of itel products under one roof."

With the expansion, itel is currently plaining to open more outlets that aim to bring more convenient and professional service to the consumers as itel believes. With these newly opened exclusive stores, consumers can experience these smartphones first hand before purchase.



















itel, a global leading brand committed to providing budget-friendly, high quality consumer electronic products boasting excellent user experience, on Monday announced its first two Brand Outlets open in Bangladesh.By opening these two outlets, itel has started its new milestone in Bangladesh. The first one is located in Gazipur at 2nd floor (Mobile floor) of Anupam Super Market and the second one in Mirpur-10 at New Star Telecom-2, Shop # 60, 2nd Floor of Shah Ali Plaza, both has officially opened on 14th of June. These are one of itel's many efforts to keep the commitment in providing the best brand experience to the consumers. As they upgraded their smartphone offerings, itel is also expanding and enhancing their store operations in order to provide better consumer experience wherever you are in Bangladesh.Additionally, consumers can also expect upgraded services and product experience with a more professional support team, the product immersion area is also available for display and trial.To make the brand outlet opening more memorable and enriching, itel had brand outlet opening ceremonies at the both of the outlets in the presence of itel Bangladesh CEO Rezwanul Haque, itel Business Unit Head MD. Shafiur Alam and Marketing Head MD. Asaduzzaman.itel Bangladesh CEO Rezwanul Haque said: "This new Brand Outlets is the extension of this promise wherein we would be offering our range of itel products under one roof."With the expansion, itel is currently plaining to open more outlets that aim to bring more convenient and professional service to the consumers as itel believes. With these newly opened exclusive stores, consumers can experience these smartphones first hand before purchase.