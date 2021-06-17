Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 June, 2021, 8:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

PwC plans $12b hiring push over five years

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Jun 16: PwC announced Tuesday it plans to invest $12 billion and create 100,000 new jobs globally over the next five years as it repositions itself for the post-pandemic  economy.
Dubbing the strategy "The New Equation," the accounting giant said the hiring spree would pivot the company as technological disruption accelerates and clients across the private and public sector focus more on climate change and other public policy priorities.
The new hires will be focused on growth areas such as artificial intelligence and environmental, social and governance issues (ESG), the company said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Default loans surged by Tk 6,802cr in 3 months
MBL holds training on prevention of trade based money laundering
Signing memorandum of understanding of CCC
itel mobile launches two outlets in Bangladesh
PwC plans $12b hiring push over five years
OPPO inserts eSIM in flagship 5G smartphone
Big Tech critic Khan becomes US FTC chair
BD sent 217,491 workers abroad, received $22.84b remittance in 11 months


Latest News
Etihad Airways asked to pay Tk2 cr to two Bangladeshis for harassment
Govt assures vaccination for RMG workers on priority basis
Abu Twa-haa’s wife demands her husband’s safe return
Bangladesh provides Tk 65cr to Sudan
Corruption hurts me as it does others: Finance Minister
Sabbir denies allegation of racism against him by Elias
Kamrul takes four wickets as Doleshwar beat Abahani
Bangladesh keen to expand ties with Asean countries: FS
Wrongly jailed Minu released, at last
Living cost in Bangladesh rises by 6.88pc in 2020: CAB
Most Read News
Koch gang-rape victim hospitalised
Hefazat leader Azharul held
Three girls holding Kadam flower (burflower), seen as the symbol of the monsoon
PUDS team called on Vice Chancellor of the university Dr Anupam Sen
Obituary
Two ‘'commit suicide’ in two districts
'Everything is possible': Djokovic eyes Golden Grand Slam
Two found dead in two districts
Covid vaccination resumes next week with small stock
SSC, HSC exams depend on Covid situation: Dipu Moni
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft