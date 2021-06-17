PwC plans $12b hiring push over five years

Jun 16: PwC announced Tuesday it plans to invest $12 billion and create 100,000 new jobs globally over the next five years as it repositions itself for the post-pandemic economy.

Dubbing the strategy "The New Equation," the accounting giant said the hiring spree would pivot the company as technological disruption accelerates and clients across the private and public sector focus more on climate change and other public policy priorities.

The new hires will be focused on growth areas such as artificial intelligence and environmental, social and governance issues (ESG), the company said. -AFP



