OPPO inserts eSIM in flagship 5G smartphone

OPPO has recently announced the world's first 5G SA-Compatible eSIM on its newly launched flagship 5G smartphone, the OPPO Find X3 Pro, developed in collaboration with the world's leading eSIM connectivity management company, Thales.

The 5G Standalone (SA) eSIM-based OPPO Find X3 Pro will provide users with the advanced 5G experience offered by 5G SA networks, as well as providing both users and mobile operators with the benefits of eSIM technology, says a press release.

Unlike traditional SIM cards which require to be physically inserted into devices, eSIM, or embedded SIM, is directly built into the device. Users can enjoy a trusted and smooth digital experience when selecting connectivity plans from their preferred mobile operators from their smartphone.

As the mainstream 5G futureproof infrastructure, 5G SA (Standalone) networks, with lower latency, higher flexibility and a more comprehensive 5G experience, are being deployed by major mobile operators around the world. OPPO and Thales, being the first in the world to support 5G SA network on an eSIM-powered device, spearhead the development of 5G technology.

"As a leading global technology company, OPPO has been spurring the development of 5G technology since the very beginning. We are committed to providing innovative 5G experiences for users and we see eSIM as an exciting prospect in delivering these experiences," said Xia Yang, Senior Director of Carrier Product, OPPO.









