Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 June, 2021, 8:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD sent 217,491 workers abroad, received $22.84b remittance in 11 months

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Despite the pandemic globally Bangladesh sent 2,17,491 workers overseas and received $ 22,836.98 million as remittance till May this year during the financial year of 2020-2021 (FY21).
"The trend of overseas employment is satisfactory during the COVID-19 pandemic," an official of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry told BSS on Tuesday.
He said the overall manpower export from Bangladesh is expected to increase gradually although COVID-19 pandemic hit globally, but as many as 5,30,578 workers have got overseas jobs, sending $18,205.01 million in the FY20.
"We've been working to increase number of overseas migrant workers as well as ensure the rights and protection of them following the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," the official added.
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad informed the Jatiya Sangsad that from 2011 to 2020, 59 lakh 84 thousand 943 workers went abroad. The highest number of 10,08,525 overseas job seekers went abroad in 2010.
About overseas labour market during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the government collected information about overseas labour market from diplomatic missions.
"We have got idea of present employment situation in 25 countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Malaysia and Singapore. Plans have been taken to create skilled workers accordingly," the minister said.
He added that new labour migration to Poland, Croatia and Uzbekistan began and initiatives have also been taken to sign MoUs with potential countries on a priority basis.
Besides, experts advised the government to invest in developing need-based skilled manpower for the post COVID-19 world as they believe the demand for jobs like nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers would increase in many countries.
According to data in the ministry, the government has already set up many training centres in different districts along with skill development programmes to create skilful jobseekers.
The government encourages documented overseas employment, as an important component of earning foreign currency, adding that the country has sent over 23,21,084 workers in 160 countries since fiscal 2017-18 to May 2020-2021.
According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the migrant workers sent $85,212.76 million as remittance during the same period.
The remittance inflow to the country rebounded in July last year as it was $2,598.21, while the amount of remittance stood at $2,171.11 million in May this year, the data said.
Former secretary general of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman told BSS that aspirant workers need vaccination as none will be allowed to enter workers' recipient countries without vaccine.
"Without vaccination, every worker needs quarantine with his or her own funds, which will be equivalent around $800-1000. Reduced labour airfare will also be arranged discussing with airliners compared to regular fare," he said.
The government has sent Bangladeshi workers to 169 countries as a result of its successful labour diplomacy under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and efforts underway to explore new labour markets all over the globe.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Default loans surged by Tk 6,802cr in 3 months
MBL holds training on prevention of trade based money laundering
Signing memorandum of understanding of CCC
itel mobile launches two outlets in Bangladesh
PwC plans $12b hiring push over five years
OPPO inserts eSIM in flagship 5G smartphone
Big Tech critic Khan becomes US FTC chair
BD sent 217,491 workers abroad, received $22.84b remittance in 11 months


Latest News
Etihad Airways asked to pay Tk2 cr to two Bangladeshis for harassment
Govt assures vaccination for RMG workers on priority basis
Abu Twa-haa’s wife demands her husband’s safe return
Bangladesh provides Tk 65cr to Sudan
Corruption hurts me as it does others: Finance Minister
Sabbir denies allegation of racism against him by Elias
Kamrul takes four wickets as Doleshwar beat Abahani
Bangladesh keen to expand ties with Asean countries: FS
Wrongly jailed Minu released, at last
Living cost in Bangladesh rises by 6.88pc in 2020: CAB
Most Read News
Koch gang-rape victim hospitalised
Hefazat leader Azharul held
Three girls holding Kadam flower (burflower), seen as the symbol of the monsoon
PUDS team called on Vice Chancellor of the university Dr Anupam Sen
Obituary
Two ‘'commit suicide’ in two districts
'Everything is possible': Djokovic eyes Golden Grand Slam
Two found dead in two districts
Covid vaccination resumes next week with small stock
SSC, HSC exams depend on Covid situation: Dipu Moni
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft