Thursday, 17 June, 2021, 8:45 AM
Samsung launches powerful smartphone Galaxy M62

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh has recently launched smartphine Galaxy M62 with a massive 7,000mAh battery to meet the needs of the Millennials and Gen Z. It is available at only Tk 34,999.
Not many tablets even have a battery like this in the market, let alone a smartphone. People can conveniently use Galaxy M62 for three days without any recharge, says a press release.
Samsung Galaxy M62 comes with a Quad camera set up, which will meet your photography demand. The device comes with versatile sensors - a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide-angle, 5MP macro, and 5MP depth.
The primary sensor delivers flagship-level image processing where photos shot during daylight have crisp details with rich colors. The images of the ultra-wide-angle camera have an excellent dynamic range and have a satisfactory level of detail.
The sensor also provides a 120-degree field of view. The macro and depth sensors provide a fantastic background blur, while the HDR helps to keep the backlight under control. These two sensors can take stunning social-media-worthy photos.
Galaxy M62 comes with a 32MP front camera. As the HDR features keep the backlight under control even in a difficult situation, the end result speaks volumes, especially in portrait modes. You can capture videos at 4K for both rear and front cameras.


