Tobacco farmers, traders demand tax cut





Leaders of tobacco cultivators and traders address a press conference at a Rangpur hotel on Tuesday.

The other demands include decreasing prices of local bidi products by 4 per cent and withdrawal of 10 per cent advance income tax imposed in the outgoing fiscal year.

They leaders placed the demands from a press briefing during the post proposal budget reaction held at Rayans Hotel and Restaurant in Rangpur city on Tuesday.

The Tobacco Farmers and Traders Samity Ggeneral Secretary Masum Fakir read out the written speech during the briefing chaired by Samity's President Mojibar Rahman.

The leaders expressed the deep concerned as government did not hike the low-level cigarette that a threat for bidi industry as so far 72 per cent people in the country use such cigarette.

A vested quarters are indirectly giving the facilities to cigarette companies they may snatch the livelihood of several lakh distressed people, including tobacco growers, tarders, labours and transport workers across the country mainly greater Rangpur and Dinajpur areas, they added.

















