Thursday, 17 June, 2021, 8:45 AM
Home Business

'No import allowed as BD has sufficient sacrificial cattle'

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Shamsul Huda

A cattle firm in Satkhira in southwest Bangladesh.

As the country has enough local production and supply of sacrificial animals, the government has  decided not to allow import of cattle and such other sacrificial animals from outside the country, official sources said. .
The government has also taken all measures to assist safe animal trading, transportation, public health safety, animals' health safety and environmental issues to celebrate EId ul Azha solely depending on domestic supply of animals.
According to official statistics, over one crore 19 lakh 16 thousand sacrificial animals are available this year in the domestic market, which is 19 thousand more than last year.
The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has taken a strict position to stop import of cattle or other sacrificial animals from outside the country and will also seal all smuggling routes as the demand for domestic animals will be met locally. The pandemic situation is dominating every government step from transportation to bringing animals to the market.  
According to the Department of Livestock, last year, there is sufficient stock of cattle. Last year, the number of available cattle in the country, including Dhaka City Corporation for offering was one crore 18 lakh 97 thousand for sacrificial animals.
This year, under this program, there will be a total availability of one crore 19 lakh 16 thousand sacrificial animals including 45 lakh 47 thousand cows and buffaloes, 73 lakh 65 thousand goats and sheep and other 4 thousand 765 animals.
The number of fattened cows and buffaloes will be 38 lakh 58 thousand 800, fattened goats and sheep 23 lakh 72 thousand 748 and the number of domestic cows and buffaloes to be around 68 lakh 88 thousand 200, domestic goats and sheep is 49 lakh 92 thousand 252.
It is learnt that veterinary medical teams will be on duty during the occasion in the country's big hat and bazaars including Dhaka city to take care of animal health. Last year, under the Dhaka North and South City Corporation, 25 veterinary medical teams were formed to provide first aid to animals in 23 temporary and 1 permanent animal shelters.
A Central Monitoring Team and a Specialist Medical Team would monitor the activities of the Veterinary Medical Team. Four monitoring teams and officers were appointed to manage the Korbani Hat.
A reserve team consisting of necessary officers and employees has been formed to ensure health of the livestock. Over 1,200 veterinary medical teams were set up last year to provide veterinary health service throughout the country. This year too, such measures will be taken.
A senior official told the Daily Observer that there are enough animals for sacrifice. The number of animals to be sacrificed this year will be higher than last year.


