Crystal Insurance approves 10pc cash dividend

Crystal Insurance Company Ltd approved 10 per cent cash dividend for the year 2020 at its 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) held by virtually under Digital Platform recently, says a press release.

The meeting was presided over by Abdullah Al-Mahmud (Mahin), Chairman of the Company. Among others, the Shareholders, Independent Directors and the Chief Executive Officer were present in the meeting.

Besides, the Representatives of the Statutory Auditor, Compliance Auditor, BSEC, DSC, CSE, Independent Scrutinizer and the Company Secretary, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Internal Audit & Compliance of the Company attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the business performance of the Company for the year 2020 and expressed satisfaction at it. Then it approved the Audited Financial Statement and Directors' Report of the Company for the year 2020.

The appointment of the Statutory Auditor and Compliance Auditor for the year 2021 was also approved.
























