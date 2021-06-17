Nagad hands over PPE, sanitizers, masks to BSMMU



BSMMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed flanked by teachers, director and other officials of BSMMU, receive over 600 PPE, 1,000 sanitizers and 4,000 KN95 masks from Nagad's Executive Director Md. Shafayet Alam at the university on Wednesday.

Nagad's Executive Director Md. Shafayet Alam handed over 600 PPE, 1,000 sanitizers and 4,000 KN95 masks to BSMMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed on Wednesday morning at the university.

Professor Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed thanked Nagad for its initiative, "In this pandemic giving such gifts for the protection of the doctors and nurses is a noble gesture by Nagad. These personal protection materials will help us and undoubtedly will protect our doctors and nurses. He also expressed hope that Nagad would continue this type of activities in future.

Nagad's Executive Director Md Shafayet Alam said, during this pandemic situation every member of Nagad feels pride for being with such a prestigious organization like BSMMU. He pledged to the BSMMU authority to keep such activities in future and also urged the authority to incorporate Nagad to its social welfare activities.

From BSMMU Pro Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr. AKM Mosharraf Hossain, Pro Vice Chancellor (Academic) Professor Dr. Mohd. Zahid Hussain, Pro Vice Chancellor (Research & Development) Professor Dr. Muhammad Rafiqul Alam, Director (Hospital) Brig. Gen. Dr. Md. Nazrul Islam Khan, Treasurer Professor Dr. Mohammed Atiqur Rahman also attended the event.

Nagad's Head of External Affairs Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Md Kousar Soukat Ali, Head of LEA Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Mohammad Hasan-Ur-Rashid Been Mosharrof, General Manager LEA DIG (Retd) M Mahbub Alam and Deputy General Manager of External Affairs Squadron Leader (Retd) Asma Alamgir was also present onthe occasion.











