Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 June, 2021, 8:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad hands over PPE, sanitizers, masks to BSMMU

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Business Desk

BSMMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed flanked by teachers, director and other officials of BSMMU, receive over 600 PPE, 1,000 sanitizers and 4,000 KN95 masks from Nagad's Executive Director Md. Shafayet Alam at the university on Wednesday.

BSMMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed flanked by teachers, director and other officials of BSMMU, receive over 600 PPE, 1,000 sanitizers and 4,000 KN95 masks from Nagad's Executive Director Md. Shafayet Alam at the university on Wednesday.

Nagad, the mobile financial wing of the Postal Department, has provided safety gears to the frontline Covid fighters of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).
Nagad's Executive Director Md. Shafayet Alam handed over 600 PPE, 1,000 sanitizers and 4,000 KN95 masks to BSMMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed on Wednesday morning at the university.
Professor Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed thanked Nagad for its initiative, "In this pandemic giving such gifts for the protection of the doctors and nurses is a noble gesture by Nagad. These personal protection materials will help us and undoubtedly will protect our doctors and nurses. He also expressed hope that Nagad would continue this type of activities in future.
Nagad's Executive Director Md Shafayet Alam said, during this pandemic situation every member of Nagad feels pride for being with such a prestigious organization like BSMMU. He pledged to the BSMMU authority to keep such activities in future and also urged the authority to incorporate Nagad to its social welfare activities.
From BSMMU Pro Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr. AKM Mosharraf Hossain, Pro Vice Chancellor (Academic) Professor Dr. Mohd. Zahid Hussain, Pro Vice Chancellor (Research & Development) Professor Dr. Muhammad Rafiqul Alam, Director (Hospital) Brig. Gen. Dr. Md. Nazrul Islam Khan, Treasurer Professor Dr. Mohammed Atiqur Rahman also attended the event.
Nagad's Head of External Affairs Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Md Kousar Soukat Ali, Head of LEA Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Mohammad Hasan-Ur-Rashid Been Mosharrof, General Manager LEA DIG (Retd) M Mahbub Alam and Deputy General Manager of External Affairs Squadron Leader (Retd) Asma Alamgir was also present onthe occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Default loans surged by Tk 6,802cr in 3 months
MBL holds training on prevention of trade based money laundering
Signing memorandum of understanding of CCC
itel mobile launches two outlets in Bangladesh
PwC plans $12b hiring push over five years
OPPO inserts eSIM in flagship 5G smartphone
Big Tech critic Khan becomes US FTC chair
BD sent 217,491 workers abroad, received $22.84b remittance in 11 months


Latest News
Etihad Airways asked to pay Tk2 cr to two Bangladeshis for harassment
Govt assures vaccination for RMG workers on priority basis
Abu Twa-haa’s wife demands her husband’s safe return
Bangladesh provides Tk 65cr to Sudan
Corruption hurts me as it does others: Finance Minister
Sabbir denies allegation of racism against him by Elias
Kamrul takes four wickets as Doleshwar beat Abahani
Bangladesh keen to expand ties with Asean countries: FS
Wrongly jailed Minu released, at last
Living cost in Bangladesh rises by 6.88pc in 2020: CAB
Most Read News
Koch gang-rape victim hospitalised
Hefazat leader Azharul held
Three girls holding Kadam flower (burflower), seen as the symbol of the monsoon
PUDS team called on Vice Chancellor of the university Dr Anupam Sen
Obituary
Two ‘'commit suicide’ in two districts
'Everything is possible': Djokovic eyes Golden Grand Slam
Two found dead in two districts
Covid vaccination resumes next week with small stock
SSC, HSC exams depend on Covid situation: Dipu Moni
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft