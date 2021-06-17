Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 June, 2021, 8:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks edge up, turnover rises on fresh buying

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up on Wednesday as bargain hunters extended their buying spree for some lucrative shares.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE edged up by 29.42 points or 0.48 per cent to 6,051, while DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 6.38 points to 2,183 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) added 4.59 points to 1,288 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE rose to Tk 21.09 billion, up 4.0 per cent from the previous day's mark of Tk 20.32 billion. The market cap of DSE rose to Tk 5,083 billion on Wednesday, up from Tk 5,066 billion in the previous session.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 372 issues traded, 182 advanced, 156 declined and 34 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- continued to dominate the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 1.75 billion changing hands, followed by Pioneer Insurance (Tk 829 million), BBS Cables (Tk 610 million), Orion Pharma ( 358 million) and Confidence Cement (Tk 341 million).
Popular Life Insurance was the day's top gainer, posting a 9.98 per cent gain while Sonar Bangla Insurance was the worst loser, losing 8.70 per cent following its lower than expected dividend declaration.
A total number of 306,707 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 574.31 million shares and mutual fund units.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 66 points to settle at 17,530 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) added 38 points to close at 10,551.
Of the issues traded, 156 advanced, 124 declined and 38 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 25.75 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 792 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Default loans surged by Tk 6,802cr in 3 months
MBL holds training on prevention of trade based money laundering
Signing memorandum of understanding of CCC
itel mobile launches two outlets in Bangladesh
PwC plans $12b hiring push over five years
OPPO inserts eSIM in flagship 5G smartphone
Big Tech critic Khan becomes US FTC chair
BD sent 217,491 workers abroad, received $22.84b remittance in 11 months


Latest News
Etihad Airways asked to pay Tk2 cr to two Bangladeshis for harassment
Govt assures vaccination for RMG workers on priority basis
Abu Twa-haa’s wife demands her husband’s safe return
Bangladesh provides Tk 65cr to Sudan
Corruption hurts me as it does others: Finance Minister
Sabbir denies allegation of racism against him by Elias
Kamrul takes four wickets as Doleshwar beat Abahani
Bangladesh keen to expand ties with Asean countries: FS
Wrongly jailed Minu released, at last
Living cost in Bangladesh rises by 6.88pc in 2020: CAB
Most Read News
Koch gang-rape victim hospitalised
Hefazat leader Azharul held
Three girls holding Kadam flower (burflower), seen as the symbol of the monsoon
PUDS team called on Vice Chancellor of the university Dr Anupam Sen
Obituary
Two ‘'commit suicide’ in two districts
'Everything is possible': Djokovic eyes Golden Grand Slam
Two found dead in two districts
Covid vaccination resumes next week with small stock
SSC, HSC exams depend on Covid situation: Dipu Moni
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft