Stocks edge up, turnover rises on fresh buying

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up on Wednesday as bargain hunters extended their buying spree for some lucrative shares.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE edged up by 29.42 points or 0.48 per cent to 6,051, while DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 6.38 points to 2,183 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) added 4.59 points to 1,288 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE rose to Tk 21.09 billion, up 4.0 per cent from the previous day's mark of Tk 20.32 billion. The market cap of DSE rose to Tk 5,083 billion on Wednesday, up from Tk 5,066 billion in the previous session.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 372 issues traded, 182 advanced, 156 declined and 34 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- continued to dominate the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 1.75 billion changing hands, followed by Pioneer Insurance (Tk 829 million), BBS Cables (Tk 610 million), Orion Pharma ( 358 million) and Confidence Cement (Tk 341 million).

Popular Life Insurance was the day's top gainer, posting a 9.98 per cent gain while Sonar Bangla Insurance was the worst loser, losing 8.70 per cent following its lower than expected dividend declaration.

A total number of 306,707 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 574.31 million shares and mutual fund units.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 66 points to settle at 17,530 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) added 38 points to close at 10,551.

Of the issues traded, 156 advanced, 124 declined and 38 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 25.75 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 792 million.









