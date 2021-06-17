Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 June, 2021, 8:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD power transformer market to rise by 4.2pc CAGR till 2027

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Business Correspondent

BD power transformer market to rise by 4.2pc CAGR till 2027

BD power transformer market to rise by 4.2pc CAGR till 2027

Bangladesh Power and Distribution Transformer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 4.2 per cent during 2021-27 financial years, according to Business Wire.
The Bangladesh power and distribution transformer market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period on account of increasing electricity consumption and the surging construction sector coupled with the development of smart infrastructure buildings in the country, it said.
Business Wire is an American company that disseminates full-text press releases from thousands of companies and organizations worldwide to news media, financial markets, disclosure systems, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers, social networks and other audiences
Further, the increased demand for electricity from the industrial and manufacturing sector has resulted in the installation of advanced power transformers to achieve higher efficiency, which would positively impact the overall market growth of power and distribution transformers in the country during the forecast period.
However, due to prevailing weak economic conditions and nationwide lockdown imposed by the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the past few months, the market witnessed sluggish growth in the year 2020.
The government has implemented programmes to improve the power supply in the country, with one of the plans being Energy Efficiency and Conservation Master Plan 2030 that is focused on increasing the electricity generation capacity of the country over the coming years.
The power sector of the country has embarked the topmost priority coupled with renewable energy playing a vital role in meeting the demand for electricity especially in the off-grid areas of the country.
The government has set a target to generate about 15% of the total electricity from renewable energy resources over the coming period, thereby strengthening the power sector and creating numerous opportunities for the transformer market in the country.
Further, upcoming construction projects such as Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Padma Bridge among many others require the installation of power and distribution transformers to achieve higher efficiency for meeting the increased electricity consumption thereby driving the aforesaid market over the forthcoming period.
The power utility segment of the market is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the significant rise in energy demand and consumption along with the favorable government policies to flourish the power sector in the nation.
The Bangladesh power and distribution transformer market report comprehensively covers the market by types, power rating, cooling system, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market   dynamics.
Bangladesh's power and distribution transformers market is projected to secure tremendous growth in the years ahead owing to an increased manufacturing sector at a considerable rate.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Default loans surged by Tk 6,802cr in 3 months
MBL holds training on prevention of trade based money laundering
Signing memorandum of understanding of CCC
itel mobile launches two outlets in Bangladesh
PwC plans $12b hiring push over five years
OPPO inserts eSIM in flagship 5G smartphone
Big Tech critic Khan becomes US FTC chair
BD sent 217,491 workers abroad, received $22.84b remittance in 11 months


Latest News
Etihad Airways asked to pay Tk2 cr to two Bangladeshis for harassment
Govt assures vaccination for RMG workers on priority basis
Abu Twa-haa’s wife demands her husband’s safe return
Bangladesh provides Tk 65cr to Sudan
Corruption hurts me as it does others: Finance Minister
Sabbir denies allegation of racism against him by Elias
Kamrul takes four wickets as Doleshwar beat Abahani
Bangladesh keen to expand ties with Asean countries: FS
Wrongly jailed Minu released, at last
Living cost in Bangladesh rises by 6.88pc in 2020: CAB
Most Read News
Koch gang-rape victim hospitalised
Hefazat leader Azharul held
Three girls holding Kadam flower (burflower), seen as the symbol of the monsoon
PUDS team called on Vice Chancellor of the university Dr Anupam Sen
Obituary
Two ‘'commit suicide’ in two districts
'Everything is possible': Djokovic eyes Golden Grand Slam
Two found dead in two districts
Covid vaccination resumes next week with small stock
SSC, HSC exams depend on Covid situation: Dipu Moni
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft