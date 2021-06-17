Video
Team Europe Initiative ‘Decent Work’ launched

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Diplomatic Correspondent

The European Union with its member states on Wednesday launched the Team Europe Initiative on "Decent Work" with a promise to create an improved enabling environment and quality jobs.
This initiative responds to the global Decent Work Agenda and includes interventions in support of all four pillars of this agenda including employment creation, social protection, rights at work, and social dialogue. The virtual launch took place in the framework of the first "Bangladesh-EU film festival" (BEUFF), running until June 30.
"The objective of the "Team Europe" approach is to combine resources from the EU, its Member States, like-minded European Countries and financial institutions. We are all in this to make a difference, and to support the strengthening of Bangladesh's economy by working for more and better jobs. through this Initiative we plan to  act jointly in moving this agenda forward," the EU Ambassador, Rensje Teerink, said.
The intended outcomes of the initiative are the following  (1) Workers in Bangladesh, in particular youth, women and other vulnerable groups, have increased access to demand-driven skills training systems and job improved employment opportunities with the goals to support diversification of the economy, strengthen socio-economic mobility and increase domestic purchasing power; and (2) Workers in Bangladesh are able to rely on consistent, cross-sectoral, rule-based workplace safety and protection, in line with minimum international labour standards.
"I believe that the Decent Work agenda will further strengthen the economic resilience of Bangladesh. The Netherlands has several ongoing projects under the Team Europe Initiative, including on improving the working conditions in the Ready-Made Garments sector., " the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Harry Verweij said.
Activities supported by France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden and Norway are also part of the Team Europe Initiative on Decent Work.


