Manikganj youth killed for protesting stalking

A youth was hacked to death by some youths for protesting stalking ofsome girls at Ratnadia village in Manikganj Sadar on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Rubel Hossain, 20, son of Mansur Ali of the village.

Golam Monir, Hatipara Union Parishad chairman, said some local youths including Shipon of neighboring Gopalkhali village stalked some girls of the village.

As Rubel protested it, Shipon and his friends beat and hacked Rubel with sharp weapons.

Locals took Rubel to Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex. Later, he was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Bhaskar Saha, Additional Superintendent of Manikganj Sadar Circle, said an investigation is underway . -UNB