Cops obstructs students procession towards Edn Ministry



Police obstructing the procession of Progressive Students Alliance in front of the secretariat gate while they were marching towards the Ministry of Education demanding roadmap to reopen educational institutions on Wednesday. photo: observer

The procession was brought out from Raju Memorial Sculpture on Dhaka University (DU) campus at 12.00 pm.

When the procession reached the secretariat gate, police intercepted, putting up a barricade on the road.

The protesters demanded immediate reopening of educational institutions, withdrawal of 15 per cent tax imposed on private universities and colleges, free vaccination of all students, waiver of salaries and fees of educational institutions during corona pandemic.

Around 100 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Chhatra Federation, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front, Biplobi Chhatra Maitri and Ganatantrik Chhatra Council took part in the programme.







