Germany, BD can join hands to mitigate adverse impacts of climate change: Shahriar

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Diplomatic Correspondent

"Germany and Bangladesh can join hands and learn from each other to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change", State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said at a virtual meeting with a German Parliamentary delegation on Tuesday
State Minister Alam highlighted Bangladesh's efforts to lead by example in climate adaptation, including through setting up the Climate Change Trust Fund. He urged the international community to help mobilize resources for the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 and Mujib Climate Property Plan, a Foreign Ministry press release said.
A four-member German delegation led by MargareteBause, a member of Bundestag (German Federal Parliament) and spokeswoman for human rights and humanitarian aid, had a series of interactions with policy makers, parliamentarians, academia and international organisations in Bangladesh yesterday. The other Parliament Members included Peter Heidt, Michel Brandt and Dr Christopher Gohl, representing various political parties. The German Parliamentary delegation commended Bangladesh's emergency response system and disaster risk reduction initiatives. They also recognised Bangladesh's growing resilience in the face of climate-induced disasters and related fall-outs, and termed it as an example for other countries to draw lessons from.
The two sides agreed to continue working on climate and security, and foster partnership among climate resilient cities. The State Minister thanked Germany for the humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh.  He urged Germany to remain engaged with Myanmar to facilitate the safe, dignified and voluntary return of the Rohingya at an early date.
The meeting was moderated by the German Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Fahrenholtz, the release said.


