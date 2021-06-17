Video
Letter To the Editor

Urgent steps needed to stop drug abuse

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

Dear Sir
The expectations of the country's people toward this young society are endless. But young people's addiction in drugs can cause severe danger to society.  People have invented new drugs to keep pace with times. LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) is such one. In a recent incident, it was the cause of the unusual death of DU student Hafizur.

People usually resort to drugs to forget the failure in life and family unrest.   Drug users suffer from mental disorder, exhaustion and depression. One's behavior under the effect of drugs can lead to myriad psychological disorders. Eighty percent of the drug addicts in Bangladesh are young, 43 percent are unemployed. 50 percent are involved in crime. Although not being a drug producing country, Bangladesh has become a victim of drug aggression due to its geographical location. Some unscrupulous drug dealers are delivering this poison to the youth at night.  

Officers and staff responsible for preventing drug smuggling often help them. The Department of Narcotics Control should be more active. Government should take necessary steps to stop the use of drugs for a healthy, beautiful and happy society today and tomorrow. We pledge to free the youth from the scourge of drugs.

Shahriar Hasan Rakib
Jagannath University(JnU)



