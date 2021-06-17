

Let’s raise the tide of awareness



Bangladesh managed to resist the first wave of corona. As a result, the death march did not last long, the victims were also in a relatively convenient place. But the death toll in the second wave is not pleasant. The fear of a third wave cannot be blown away. Many people think that the third wave will come especially through our close door neighbor India and the way of communication we have with India.



An Indian variant of the deadly coronavirus has also been identified in Bangladesh. The Institute of Pathology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) reported the data on Saturday, May 6. According to the IEDCR, the Indian strain was found in a sample test at the Evercare Hospital in the capital; which is published in the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GSID) in Germany.



The United Nations Health Organization recently reported that the first known corona type in India, 'B1.18' was found in more than a dozen countries around the world. There are at least 17 such countries. The situation in neighboring India is so dire that one out of four victims is dying. There is no place for cremation. Rows and rows of corpses are being cremated in the field. What a heartbreaking condition it is! Nobody knows when the messenger will drag him to the crematorium, although the effect is less in West Bengal. The situation in Maharashtra is the most miserable! No hospital beds, no oxygen, no ambulance, a humanitarian catastrophe! Is this catastrophe only in India today? No, the condition of the developed countries of the world is miserable!



Lockdown and even curfew have been going on for a long time in those developed countries. Industries, mills, businesses are almost closed. Not only livelihood, life itself has become the matter of main concern today. Everyone prays to the Creator that the motherland does not fall into such danger.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has described the Indian form of corona as a 'worrying type'. Speaking to reporters in Geneva, Switzerland, Maria Van Kerkhov, the company's head of COVID-19, said: In October last year, the B1.617 type of corona was first identified in India. This type of corona is highly contagious and can spread quickly from one person to another. This is the main reason why the Corona situation in India has taken a terrible turn. The whole of India has been devastated by the second wave of infection.



The situation in border towns is getting out of control due to coronavirus infection. The situation in Rajshahi, Natore, Naogaon, Joypurhat, Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat and Jessore is particularly worrying. In these districts, the number of coronary patient diagnoses and deaths has doubled in the last one week. According to the Department of Health, Rajshahi, as a single district has the highest number of deaths and deaths in the recent days.



The government's Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has identified districts with an infection rate of more than 10 percent as 'high risk areas'. The districts with 5-9 percent rate are identified as medium risk areas and the districts below 5 percent are identified as low risk areas. 36 such risky districts have been identified. The sudden increase in the number of patients has increased the pressure of patients in the hospitals close to borders. Meanwhile, the health department has instructed to stop providing services to patients other than emergency services in these hospitals.



Even if the number of patients increases, corona units will be set up in all the hospitals in the border districts and upazilas. A Department of Health Committee recommended lockdowns last May in eight districts along the border due to an increase in infections. Lockdown was already enforced in Chapainawabganj district due to increase in infections and deaths. The Department of Health says infections have increased in border districts since the Indian type entered the country. An expert team from Dhaka visited the border to monitor the infection situation. Safety materials and medicines have been provided. The number of beds in hospitals has been increased. The government has also planned to vaccinate in border areas on a priority basis to prevent infection.



Restrictions need to be properly planned and implemented. We need the goodwill of the people. The third wave of the Corona is very deadly, so everyone has to be vocal to stop the third wave. Corona has to create the mentality to win. There is no substitute for awareness to say goodbye to Corona. Because everything has come to a standstill due to Corona. If not aware, it will be more frightening for the future.



This infamous virus like Corona is no longer a chance. There is no work in the world that people cannot do. Because man is the best creature of creation. Let's raise the tide of awareness once again. Keep a little awareness to free from the horrible corona. The government and the people have to play a coordinated role to keep them aware. Follow Corona's hygiene rules, wear masks and follow government prescribed guidelines. Avoid toxic air.

The writer is a journalist

and columnist



