Mozaffar Hossain

BAGERHAT: Advocate Mozaffar Hossain, former president of Bagerhat Press Club, died at Khulna Medical College Hospital on Wednesday morning. He was 81.

He had been suffering from various diseases including old-age complications for long.

He also tested positive for coronavirus a week back.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Bagerhat Swadhinata Udyan after Asr prayers.

Later, he was buried at a graveyard in Sarui area under Bagerhat Municipality.

He left wife, daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



Shahidul Alam Montu

PIROJPUR: Freedom Fighter (FF) Shahidul Alam Montu died at his residence in Sheikhpara area in the district town at around 10pm on Tuesday. He was 68.

He had been suffering from various diseases including diabetes.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Pirojpur Government Boys School Field.

Later, he was buried with state honour at the graveyard reserved for the FFs in the town.

FF Shahidul left wife, one son, one daughter, a host of relatives and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



Jahera Khatun

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: Birangona Jahera Khatun died of old-age complications at her residence in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon. She was 76.

Her namaz-e-janaza was held in Khandakpara Village under Sadar Union in the upazila at 10am on Wednesday.

Later, she was buried with state honour at a graveyard in the area.

She left one son, four daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn her death.



Sabbir Ahmed

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Sabbi Ahmed, former assistant teacher at Madhya Kalakopa Government Primary School, died of heart failure at his residence in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district at 2:30pm on Tuesday. He was 70.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Dalilkhayer Haat Mosque premises in Kalakopa Village under Char Khalifa Union in the upazila at 6pm.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left wife, one son, five daughters and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.