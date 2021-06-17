Siblings among three minors drown

Three minor children including two siblings drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Gaibandha, on Tuesday.

DINAJPUR: Two siblings drowned in the Nalshisha River in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Anamika Sarkar, 9, and Argha Sarker, 7, residents of Dangsherghat Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Anamika and Argha along with their four-year-old brother Prollad Sarkar went to take bath in the river nearby the house in the afternoon.

Local fishermen found Prollad crying in knee-deep water of the river at around 3pm.

Later, they recovered the bodies of the siblings.

Officer-in-Charge of Nawabganj Police Station Shamsul Alam confirmed the incident.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sourav Mia, 10, son of Mainul Islam, a resident of Khordda Rasulpur Bagariapara Village under Jamalpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sourav fell in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while he along with other boy was playing beside it.

Locals rescued him from the pond.

Later, he died on the way to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex.

Jamalpur Union Parishad Member Mokabbar Hossain Mondal confirmed the incident.





