Covid-19: 25 more die, 929 more infected in 14 districts

A total of 25 more people died of coronavirus and 929 more have been infected with the virus in 14 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division, Rajshahi, Moulvibazar, Noakhali and Lalmonirhat, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 10 more people died of coronavirus and 818 more infected with the virus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Wednesday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 41,846 in the division.

Death toll from the disease reached 749 including highest 197 in Khulna, followed by 136 in Kushtia, 96 in Jashore, 64 in Chuadanga, 62 in Bagerhat, 60 in Jhenidah, 55 in Satkhira, 28 each in Narail and Meherpur and 23 in Magura while 10 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

The new daily infection figure shows an almost increase compared to the previous day's figure of 800, said the health department sources.

Among the infected people, 33,546 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 155 new recoveries found on Wednesday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 5,298 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 42,091 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 34,154 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 297 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 212 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 222 were detected in Khulna, followed by 204 in Jashore, 100 in Satkhira, 98 in Kushtia, 76 in Bagerhat, 43 in Jhenidah, 41 in Meherpur, 16 each in Chuadanga and Narail and two in Magura districts.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total cases now stands at 12,042 in Khulna, 8,750 in Jashore, 5,833 in Kustia, 3,197 in Jhenidah, 2,623 in Satkhira, 2,345 in Chuadanga, 2,338 in Bagerhat, 2,126 in Narail, 1,344 in Magura and 1,248 in Meherpur.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 13 patients died of coronavirus and 13 more people have contracted the virus in the district in two days.

13 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter on Wednesday morning.

He said five people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours tested positive for the virus while others had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, eight were from Rajshahi, four from Chapainawabganj and one from Kushtia districts.

Some 344 patients are now undergoing treatment at RMCH against its capacity of 305 beds in the corona ward.

On the other hand, some 13 more people have contracted coronavirus in Bagha Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours till Tuesday. With this, the total virus cases rose to 251 in the upazila.

Bagha Upazila Health Complex sources said a total of 1,781 samples have, so far, been tested for the virus in the upazila. Of them, 251 people tested positive for the virus.

A total of three people have, so far, died of the virus here since April 6, 2020.

Among the total infected, some 67 patients are now undergoing treatment at home isolation in the upazila.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Rashed Ahmed confirmed the information.

MOULVIBAZAR: Two more people died of coronavirus at Moulvibazar 250-bed General Hospital in the district in the last 24 hours. With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 33 here.

Meanwhile, 12 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 2,676 in the district.

Moulvibazar Civil Surgeon (CS) office sources confirmed the information on Wednesday.

A total of 65 samples were tested in the PCR lab of Sylhet Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in the last 24 hours where 12 people found positive for the virus.

A total of 256 patients are now undergoing treatment at Moulvibazar 250-bed General Hospital and 250 under home quarantine.

NOAKHALI: Some 75 more people have contacted novel coronavirus in the district on Wednesday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 9,911 in the district

Noakhali CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information.

He said of the newly infected, 47 cases were reported in Sadar, one in Subarnachar, 11 in Begumganj, seven in Sonaimuri, two in Chatkhil, five in Companiganj, two in Kabirhat upazilas.

Among the total infected 7,159 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 2,625 now are in isolation.

In the last 24 hours, 345 samples were tested in two coronavirus testing laboratories.

The infection rate is 21.74 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 10.64 per cent in the district. So far, the recovery rate is 72.23 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.28 per cent.

Till now, 127 people died of the virus in the district.

Currently, 44 are undergoing treatment at a makeshift hospital dedicated for coronavirus patients at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Sadar upazila and 16 in isolation there.

LALMONIRHAT: Some 11 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours. With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,216 here.

Of the newly infected people, nine are in Sadar and two in Aditmari upazilas.

Meanwhile, one more person died of the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatality cases to 18 in the district.

Lalmonirhat CS Dr Nirmalendu Roy confirmed the information on Wednesday.









