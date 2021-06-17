Video
Mithun Chakraborty grilled over ‘hate’ speech in Kolkata

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137

NEW DELHI, June 16: Bangladesh's Barisal-born Bollywood actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty was on Wednesday grilled by the police in Kolkata for a contentious speech made by him at an election rally in the eastern state of West Bengal three months ago.
Mithun was questioned by cops for nearly an hour at the Kolkata Police headquarters in connection with a case that was registered against him on the basis of a complaint that accused the actor of inciting violence in the state through his "hate speech"
While campaigning for the assembly polls, the 71-year-old actor, in fact, quoted two popular dialogues from one of his Bengali films at the election rally at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on March 7 in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had made the controversial speeches the very day he was inducted into India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Modi's presence.
Bengal witnessed the most high-profile contest in India's recently held state elections. And the actor was among BJP's star campaigner. The state's firebrand chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, scripted history by single handedly pulling off an astounding win in the assembly election. She not only defied anti-incumbency and staved off a huge challenge from the BJP.    -HT


