Thursday, 17 June, 2021, 8:42 AM
2021 Archery World Cup Stage-3

Bangladesh archers fly for Paris this morning

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Archery Federation organised a press meet to brief about the 2021 Archery World Cup Satge-3 at the Dutch-Bangla Auditorium of Olympic Association on Wednesday. photo: BaF

An eight-member Bangladesh national archery contingent including four male and four female archers are flying for France capital Paris today (Thursday) morning to participate in the 2021 Hyundai Archery World Cup Stage-3 which is scheduled to be played from 18th to 27th of June in Paris, France.
The archers are Ruman Shana, Ram Krishn Saha, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Abdur Rahman Alif, Diya Siddique, Beauty Roy, Mehnaz Akter Monira and Nasrin Akter. German-born head coach Martin Frederick and Coach Ziaul Haque and Team Manager Faruq Dhali will accompany the team there.
The team will participate in the male singles, teams and female singles, teams and mixed events of Recurve division in this stage.
Before taking the flight, coach Martin said, "We played the Archery World Cup 2021 Satge-2 in Lausanne few days back and it was more or less good for us. We had a good result there and it was an international event after a long time. Our team, especially the women's team was focused. Our main target is to play the Olympic Games and we will try to do well here."
Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol explained that a total of 39 male and 28 female teams would participate in the stage three. Among the male teams, 13 were already qualified for the Olympic and three from this round would get chance to play the Olympic as well. However, he could not confirm how many female teams were already qualified for the Olympic from this round.
Earlier in May, a 12-member Bangladesh national archery contingent participated in the Archery World Cup 2021 Satge-2 in Lausanne, Switzerland from where archers Ruman Shana and Diya Siddique won silver medal in Recurve Mixed Teams event and it was the ever best result of the country in the World Cup. Afterwards, the archers began with preparation for the Paris event.
Teer of City Group is the sole partner of the federation for participating in such events under the project 'Teer go for gold'. National Sports Council (NSC), Bangladesh Army, Air Force and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) are aiding the federation as well.







