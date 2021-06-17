Gavaskar says India's batting depth envy of world cricket

NEW DELHI, JUNE 16: Former captain Sunil Gavaskar says India's batting depth helps them bounce back from tough situations, as they face an upbeat New Zealand in the World Test Championship final this week.

India have a host of batting stars in their line-up including skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Ajinkya Rahane and dashing opener Rohit Sharma.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, both spinners who have six Test centuries between them while batting in the middle and lower-middle order, are also expected to take to the field in the title clash in Southampton starting Friday.

"With Ashwin and Jadeja playing so well, India's batting depth is the envy of the cricketing world," Gavaskar, who is in England as a television pundit for the final, told AFP.

"Yes, there could be the odd bad-innings like Adelaide, Australia, but this team is like a wonderful rubber ball, always bouncing back and keep on bouncing." -AFP









