Prime Bank clinch victory against Brothers

Despite a superb allround performance of Alauddin Babu, Prime Bank Cricket Club secured a six-wicket victory against Brothers Union by DLS system in their 10th match of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

In a rain-affected game, which was reduced to 12-over-affair, Babu played a cameo before taking 3-19 with cherry but couldn't resist a Prime Bank win.

Being sent to bat first, Brothers restricted to 74-3 with opener Junauid Siddique making highest 28. But he played 28 balls for this knock and like him, other Brothers batsmen were slow in approach in shortened match before Babu came up with some lusty blows to give the bowlers something to defend. Babu struck three fours to score 14 off 5.

Through DLS system, Prime Bank's revised target was set 84 in 12 overs. However despite Babu's 3-19, Prime Bank cantered to the victory with two balls remaining.

Tamim Iqbal was the top-scorer with 29 while Mohammad Mithun made 28.

Prime Bank are in top position for the time being with 16 points from 10 matches while Brothers Union's Super League spot looked tougher after they collected 10 points from same number of matches. -BSS







