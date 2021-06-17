Video
BCB to bid for hosting Champions Trophy, be co-host of WC

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh will participate in the Host Selection Process for the ICC Men's Events 2024-2031. But to host mega events like World Cup, Bangladesh have some drawbacks. BCB however, will bid for the ICC Champions Trophy.
"To host a World Cup individually it's mandatory to have 10 stadiums with all facilities but we don't have. And to be the organiser of T20 World Cup, we need eight stadiums but we have deficits," BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon told journalists on Tuesday.
"But we have chances to host Champions Trophy and we want to host this event. And if we have any scope to be the co-host of the World Cup then we are interested to do it," he added.
Bangladesh co-hosted ODI World Cup in 2011 along with India and Sri Lanka and solely arranged T20 World Cup in 2014. The BCB have similar plan regarding bidding to host World Cup. In this regard he said, "We have a mind to discuss with the subcontinent countries under the ACC. Possibility increases to get World Cup, if we bid jointly".
To expedite the process a management team headed by the BCB CEO has been formed. BCB Directors Mohammed Jalal Yunus and Ahmed Sajjadul Alam will oversee the procedure.


