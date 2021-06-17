Video
AFC Asian Cup 2023

Bangladesh to play direct qualifiers

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Sports Reporter

Kazi Tariq trying to take control over the ball in Oman match in the joint qualification round for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 at night on Monday. photo: BFF

Kazi Tariq trying to take control over the ball in Oman match in the joint qualification round for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 at night on Monday. photo: BFF

After completing the joint qualifiers on Tuesday, Bangladesh national football team received good news in the morning on Wednesday that the team, as the third best team of fifth place, will play the qualifiers of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 directly.
As per the ranking of round two joint qualifiers published by AFC, the first 13 teams will directly play the qualifiers of AFC Asian Cup and Asian qualifying round for FIFA World Cup. On the other hand, the teams ranked from 14th to 35th will also directly play the qualifiers of AFC Asian Cup. The rest of the four teams in the ranking will play the play-off first to be able to play the qualification round.
Syria, Australia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Korea Republic (South Korea), Peoples Republic of China, Oman, Iraq, Vietnam and Lebanon, in that order placed first to 13th in the table and all, except World Cup host Qatar, will play this final qualification round.
Bangladesh became 35th on the ranking table to be able to play the direct qualifying round of the AFC Asian Cup 2023. Thus Bangladesh will be able to play a few more, likely six matches in this qualifying stage.
Before that on Tuesday night, Bangladesh national football team finished their joint qualification round for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 with a 0-3 defeat to strong Oman. The boys had collected two points in the joint round.





