Ziaur leads Sheikh Jamal to victory against DOHS

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club recorded a 16-run victory over Old DOHS in a rain-curtailed match of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Wednesday at BKSP-3 ground

Opting to bat first, Sheikh Jamal posted 120-8 in a match that was reduced to 13 overs due to a spell of rain. Opener Shykat Ali hammered two fours and as many sixes to score 23 ball-37, which was highest for his side. Mohammad Ashraful added 26 while Zaiur contributed 12.

Ziaur also took 2-28 to contribute in bowling. Alongside him, Ebadot Hossain and Salahuddin Shakil scalped two wickets apiece as Old DOHS was held back to 104-7 to concede the defeat. Rayan Rahman with 36 was their highest scorer while Mahmudul Hasan Joy chipped-in-with 33.

This was Jamal's sixth victory and with 12 points, they are well in race of Super League while DOHS who was already out of the race collected just 5 points.










