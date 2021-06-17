BCB to introduce shadow national team 'Bangladesh Tigers'

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) approved the concept of a shadow National Team programme named 'Bangladesh Tigers' on Monday during the 10th meeting of the BCB Board of Directors.

"Those who'll not get call in the national team, will play for this team," BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon told journalists on Tuesday after the board meeting. "Imrul Kayes stays out of national team, Soumya Sarkar got out at times. This shadow national team is formed for such cricketers".

BCB President also clarified their plans regarding the newly introduced concept. He said, "Players of the shadow team will get all facilities like national team. The concept of 'shadow national team' is formed keeping in mind to follow-up how the players outside the national camp can keep them ready".

The focal point behind formulating the concept of the 'Bangladesh Tigers' is to keep ready players for every position in the national team. "We'll pick a player for a specific position from this team when we need to select. There will be more than one player for each position in order to make the right decision quickly," BCB Chief stated in this regard.

"Local coaches will work with them around the year under the supervision of the Head Coach," he informed.

BCB Directors Kazi Inam Ahmed and Khaled Mahmud Sujon will oversee the activities of the 'Bangladesh Tigers'.







