Thursday, 17 June, 2021, 8:41 AM
Shakib to sign national contract again

BCB increase 3 Women Cricketers for contract

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Sports Reporter

BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon speaks after the board meeting on Tuesday.

BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon speaks after the board meeting on Tuesday.

BCB is going to sign central contract with national players soon, list of which will be made public in a day or two. Number of players will be increased while Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed will be entering under central contract again. Couple of new faces can be seen in forthcoming contract.
BCB however, is yet to make decision regarding Shakib, who skipped Test series couple of occasions. "We are yet to take final decision on Shakib Al Hasan," BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon told journalists on Monday.
"We didn't talk with players on who is interested for which format of cricket. We already developed the format but what we need is their consent. We must to be ascertained if anyone is unwilling to play Tests," he added.
Shakib got one-year ban from all cricketing activities in October 2019 for non-informing to the ICC's Anti Corruption Unit about bookies' communication with him. The all-rounder however, resumed playing in October 29 last year and going to sign national contract again.
The Cricket Operations Committee has been asked to review the observations of the Board and finalise and announce the National Player Contract for May-December 2021.
Beside Shakib, Taskin Ahmed, who had been outstanding with the ball in recent time, is going to be signed again while young Mahedi Hasan is going to be signed for the first time for his consistency in T20i cricket.
About 20 cricketers to be named for the upgraded contract list but names are yet to disclose. BCB President said, "Cricket Operations will disclose the list within couple of days. There are 18 to 20 names including few new faces".
Alongside contract for Men's cricket, the Board has approved the Women's National Player contract for 22 cricketers up to December 2021 with salary enhancement.
"Central contract for Women's Cricket has been approved today. We've approved 22 players for 2020-2021," informed Papon.
Women's Wing directorial in charge Towhid Mahmud in this regard said "All the three inclusions are newcomers".
Number of players, salaries and match fees will be increased more in future.


