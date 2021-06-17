

Veteran actor Swatilekha Sengupta passes away

She began her career in theatre in Allahabad in early 1970s, acting in productions under the direction of AC Banerjee. She later moved to Kolkata and joined the theatre group Nandikar in 1978, where she worked under the direction of Rudraprasad Sengupta, whom she later married. -HT KOLKATA, June 16: Veteran Bengali actor Swatilekha Sengupta died at a hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon after a long battle with kidney ailments, her family said. She was 71 and survived by husband Rudraprasad Sengupta and daughter Sohini.Swatilekha Sengupta's daughter Sohini, who is also a revered theatre artiste, told the Times of India that her mother's work would be remembered for years to come. "My mom was a great human being and artist. Her work will be remembered. She was a brilliant student. She was a gold medalist. She helped a lot of people," Sohini said.She began her career in theatre in Allahabad in early 1970s, acting in productions under the direction of AC Banerjee. She later moved to Kolkata and joined the theatre group Nandikar in 1978, where she worked under the direction of Rudraprasad Sengupta, whom she later married. -HT