Thursday, 17 June, 2021, 8:41 AM
AL MP hangs placard on neck in JS demanding coastal dykes

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Awami League MP SM Shahjada has tried to draw attention to his constituency's demand for embankments in coastal areas by wearing a placard in parliament.
The placard reads: "There's no other demand. We don't want aid, we want embankments." The member of parliament from Patuakhali-3, a coastal zone, wore the placard during the discussion of the budget for fiscal 2021-22 on Wednesday to express his support for members from his constituency, who demand the construction of permanent storm barriers in coastal areas.
"I visited my constituency after the recent cyclone," he said, putting on the placard. "The people there are furious. Many MPs from coastal areas are in similar situations. The people there don't want aid from the government. They want us to build permanent embankments."
"Local residents wore placards like this. I am also a part of that community. As their representative I am wearing this placard to reflect what they say."
    -Bdnews24.com


