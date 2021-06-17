Video
Hefazat’s Mamunul among 43 sued for misappropriating Tk 20 crore

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

Forty-three people, including Hefajat-e-Islam's former Secretary General Mamunul Haque, have been sued on charge of misappropriating Tk 20 crore from a madrasa in the capital.
Maulana Abdur Razzak Kasemi, director of Al Madrasatu Mueenul Islam, a Qawmi madarsa, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan yesterday, court sources said today.
In addition to Mamunul, twenty-four speakers on Islam were also accused in the case. They are Maulana Ataullah, Maulana Mahfuzul Haque, Mufti Selim Ullah, Maulana Shahriar Mahmud, Mufti Mamunur Rashid, Maulana Hanzala, Maulana Fakhrul Islam, Maulana Mahmudul Hasan, Maulana Bin Yamin, Maulana Golam Muktadir, Maulana Muinuddin, Maulana Nuru Alam, Maulana Ali, Maulana Yousuf, Maulana Foysal, Maulana Tarek, Maulana Talha, Maulana Abdur Razzak, Maulana Abdul Aziz, Maulana Mohammad Ali, Mufti Jasim Uddin, Maulana Jakir Hossain, Maulana Anowar Hossain and Maulana Anisur Rahman.
After the hearing, the magistrate took the case into cognisance and recorded the complainant's statement yesterday.
The court also directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the case and submit a report to it by July 17.
According to the case documents, the accused embezzled properties worth Tk 20 crore by showing various kinds of expenses, including construction of building, for the madrasa.     -Agencies


