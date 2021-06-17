BD seeks support from ASEAN countries 

Bangladesh sought support from the ASEAN countries to become a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen sought the support at a virtual discussion with the heads of missions from different ASEAN countries in Dhaka through the Bangladeshi App Boithok.

This is for the first time that the foreign diplomats successfully used the virtual meeting app developed by the ICT Ministry of Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh highly values its relations with the South East Asian countries. We (Bangladesh) seek support from the ASEAN countries for Bangladesh to become a Sectoral Dialogue Partner," Foreign Secretary said.

The Foreign Secretary also briefly briefed on Bangladesh's COVID-19 management and the current scenario.

The ASEAN ambassadors shared their respective country's experiences of COVID-19. They informed that Bangladesh's application to become ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue partner is under positive consideration at their capitals. They assured full support to Bangladesh's bid.

Foreign Secretary reiterated that Bangladesh is keen to expand its ties with the ASEAN countries both in depth and dimension encompassing areas such as trade, investment, physical connectivity, people to people contacts, defense cooperation, and academia and track-2 diplomacy.













