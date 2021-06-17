Video
Recruiting agents want vaccines for migrant workers

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Manpower recruiting agency owners on Wednesday demanded ensuring Covid-19 vaccine on a priority basis for the migrant workers to save money spent on hotel quarantine and keeping air tickets price stable, so that workers can travel to their destinations with minimum expenses.
In a press conference on Wednesday at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU), leaders of Sammilita Samonnay Parishad, an election-based platform of private recruiters, claimed priority-based inoculation of migrants for travelling to Saudi Arabia can save up to Tk 350 crore.
Former Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) President Abul Bashar, also coordinator of the parishad, said, "Around 50,000 Saudi-bound workers have been waiting to go to their respective workplaces with new work visas. They will have to maintain seven-day mandatory hotel quarantine after reaching the country. Each of the workers will need to expense around Tk 70,000 for the quarantine."


