Mayor Atiq blames Metro Rail Authority for water logging in Mirpur

Published : Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Staff Correspondent

Mayor Atiqul Islam has blamed the Metro Rail authority for the water logging in Kazipara and Shewrapara areas and asked the authority to ensure water flow in the Begum Rokeya Sarani in Mirpur.  
DNCC Mayor has made the allegation while inspecting roads in Kazipara and Shewrapara in Mirpur of the capital on Wednesday.
Mayor Atiqul said, "The people of Kazipara and Shewrapara areas are suffering from water logging and environmental pollution as the metro rail authorities have failed to comply with rules."
The Metro Rail authority has not complied with the agreement it made with the government," the DSCC Mayor said, "DSCC authority will regularly monitor ongoing Metro Rail work for the welfare of the people. The city dwellers should also come forward in this regard."
He said Dhaka North City Corporation is working on short, medium and long term plans to reduce water logging and control pollution in the city. Canal recovery and cleaning activities have already started in various places and will continue with the help of the people. "As a record amount of 75 mm of rain fell in Dhaka for a long time on June 1, it was possible to free the city dwellers from water logging in the quickest time for our ongoing initiatives against water logging" Mayor Atiqul added.




